It's live, it's energetic, it's slam poetry!
WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosts this discussion about the art of spoken word performance.
Local artists say slam poetry is alive and well in Rochester, drawing on a rich intergenerational tradition of performance and community.
We hear about what local slam poets are doing in terms of performance, mentorship, and community activism.
In studio:
- Lu Highsmith, administrative consultant for North Star Poets
- Matthew Van Scott, North Star poet
- Chi the Realist, North Star poet
- Agape Armageddon Towns, commissioner of deeds and North Star poet
This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Poetry Month.