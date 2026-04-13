It's live, it's energetic, it's slam poetry!

WXXI Classical 91.5 Mona Seghatoleslami

WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosts this discussion about the art of spoken word performance.

Local artists say slam poetry is alive and well in Rochester, drawing on a rich intergenerational tradition of performance and community.

We hear about what local slam poets are doing in terms of performance, mentorship, and community activism.

In studio:



This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Poetry Month.