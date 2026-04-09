12:00: Is suing social media about to become more common?

1:00: Taking charge of the energy future

Social media giants Meta and YouTube were recently found liable for a young woman's childhood addiction to their platforms. Jurors in the landmark case determined that the companies deliberately create addictive programs that harm kids. Is this a turning point in how the law sees social media and its effects on users? Our guest is an attorney who specializes in the intersection of social media and the law. In studio:



Scott Malouf, attorney

Then in our second hour, “Entrepreneurs want to help. Just call on us.” So says clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, who is imploring New York State lawmakers to recognize the danger of the energy crisis. Shah held a prominent position in the Biden administration and is now working to convince Governor Hochul and the legislature to act urgently. The worldwide energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, has only intensified the situation. Shah and his colleagues join us to talk about the specific actions that the state could take this month – actions that Shah says would reduce energy bills for people who are already struggling. Our guests:



Jigar Shah, co-managing partner of Multiplier

Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy at Generate Upcycle

Marguerite Wells, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.