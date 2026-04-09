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Connections

Is suing social media about to become more common?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:08 AM EDT
This stock photo shows children using their smartphones.
LP/WESTOCK
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows children using their smartphones.

12:00: Is suing social media about to become more common?

1:00: Taking charge of the energy future

Social media giants Meta and YouTube were recently found liable for a young woman's childhood addiction to their platforms. Jurors in the landmark case determined that the companies deliberately create addictive programs that harm kids. Is this a turning point in how the law sees social media and its effects on users? Our guest is an attorney who specializes in the intersection of social media and the law. In studio:

  • Scott Malouf, attorney

Then in our second hour, “Entrepreneurs want to help. Just call on us.” So says clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, who is imploring New York State lawmakers to recognize the danger of the energy crisis. Shah held a prominent position in the Biden administration and is now working to convince Governor Hochul and the legislature to act urgently. The worldwide energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, has only intensified the situation. Shah and his colleagues join us to talk about the specific actions that the state could take this month – actions that Shah says would reduce energy bills for people who are already struggling. Our guests:

  • Jigar Shah, co-managing partner of Multiplier
  • Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy at Generate Upcycle
  • Marguerite Wells, executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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