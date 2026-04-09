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Connections
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Connections

Taking charge of the energy future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
A man with short grey hair is standing with his arms crossed and wearing a white button-down shirt under a navy sweater.
1 of 3  — Jigar Shah headshot.jpg
Jigar Shah
Provided
A smiling woman with long blonde hair wears a white shirt under an army green blazer.
2 of 3  — Suzanne Hunt
Suzanne Hunt
Provided
A woman with long dark hair stands outside wearing a light blue blazer over a black and white patterned top.
3 of 3  — Marguerite Wells
Marguerite Wells
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WXXI News

“Entrepreneurs want to help. Just call on us.”

So says clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, who is imploring New York State lawmakers to recognize the danger of the energy crisis. Shah held a prominent position in the Biden administration and is now working to convince Governor Hochul and the legislature to act urgently.

The worldwide energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, has only intensified the situation.

Shah and his colleagues join us to talk about the specific actions that the state could take this month – actions that Shah says would reduce energy bills for people who are already struggling.

Our guests:

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

To read the article written by Jigar Shah and Suzanne Hunt, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
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