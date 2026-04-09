Taking charge of the energy future

WXXI News

“Entrepreneurs want to help. Just call on us.”

So says clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, who is imploring New York State lawmakers to recognize the danger of the energy crisis. Shah held a prominent position in the Biden administration and is now working to convince Governor Hochul and the legislature to act urgently.

The worldwide energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, has only intensified the situation.

Shah and his colleagues join us to talk about the specific actions that the state could take this month – actions that Shah says would reduce energy bills for people who are already struggling.

Our guests:



This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

To read the article written by Jigar Shah and Suzanne Hunt, click here.