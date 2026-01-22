12:00: Senator Jeremy Cooney on the State of the State address

1:00: Catholics grade Pope Leo XIV

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney joins us in the studio. It's our first in a series of conversations with lawmakers about Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address. According to the New York Public News Network's Samuel King, Cooney has expressed both gratitude and concern regarding a potential $300 million in funding for economic development in Rochester. The senator has said "it's Rochester's turn" to receive this kind of investment, but it could be a tough sell for some of his colleagues in the Legislature. This hour, Cooney explains his take on that proposal and a range of issues covered in the address — from affordability to transportation-related legislation and more. In studio:

Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56



Then in our second hour, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently lashed out at Pope Leo XIV over the pope's remarks about immigration. Miller said that the pope is betraying his Catholic obligations. But a number of American Catholics are expressing pride in the first American pope. According to Pew Research in September, 84% of U.S. Catholics surveyed said they have a favorable view of the church's new leader. Our guests discuss what they are seeing so far from Pope Leo XIV. In studio:



Nora Bradbury-Haehl, pastoral associate at Queen of Peace and St. Thomas More Churches

Andrew Cirillo, university chaplain and associate director for the Center for Campus Life at RIT

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.