Senator Jeremy Cooney on the State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 22, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST
A man wearing a blue suit and red tie smiling in front of an American flag
Provided
Jeremy Cooney

12:00: Senator Jeremy Cooney on the State of the State address

1:00: Catholics grade Pope Leo XIV

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney joins us in the studio. It's our first in a series of conversations with lawmakers about Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address. According to the New York Public News Network's Samuel King, Cooney has expressed both gratitude and concern regarding a potential $300 million in funding for economic development in Rochester. The senator has said "it's Rochester's turn" to receive this kind of investment, but it could be a tough sell for some of his colleagues in the Legislature. This hour, Cooney explains his take on that proposal and a range of issues covered in the address — from affordability to transportation-related legislation and more. In studio:

  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Then in our second hour, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently lashed out at Pope Leo XIV over the pope's remarks about immigration. Miller said that the pope is betraying his Catholic obligations. But a number of American Catholics are expressing pride in the first American pope. According to Pew Research in September, 84% of U.S. Catholics surveyed said they have a favorable view of the church's new leader. Our guests discuss what they are seeing so far from Pope Leo XIV. In studio:

  • Nora Bradbury-Haehl, pastoral associate at Queen of Peace and St. Thomas More Churches
  • Andrew Cirillo, university chaplain and associate director for the Center for Campus Life at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
