A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Senator Jeremy Cooney on the State of the State address

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST
New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney joins us in the studio. It's our first in a series of conversations with lawmakers about Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address.

According to the New York Public News Network's Samuel King, Cooney has expressed both gratitude and concern regarding a potential $300 million in funding for economic development in Rochester.

The senator has said "it's Rochester's turn" to receive this kind of investment, but it could be a tough sell for some of his colleagues in the Legislature. This hour, Cooney explains his take on that proposal and a range of issues covered in the address — from affordability to transportation-related legislation and more.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
