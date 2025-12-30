12:00: The biggest local stories of 2025

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

It has been quite a year. From a sweep of big wins for local Democrats, to the Trump administration attacking Rochester's sanctuary city policies, dull moments have been hard to come by. WXXI News editors join guest host Gino Fanelli for a look back at the highlights in local news and things to watch out for in the coming year. In studio:



Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, we bring back one of the most popular conversations of the year. Dictionary.com recently announced its word of the year, and your age may determine your reaction to it. The word: 67 (pronounced six-seven). If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it...and might be smirking that many adults don't understand. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity this summer, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot." So what is 67? What is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite annual traditions as we explore words added to dictionaries and take our new words quiz! In studio:



Amanda Chestnut, curator, author, and educator

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author

