Connections

The rise of predictive AI and its effects on your life

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:40 AM EST
This stock image depicts a chatbot using AI, or artificial intelligence, technology.
This stock image depicts a chatbot using AI, or artificial intelligence, technology.

12:00: The rise of predictive AI and its effects on your life

1:00: Writers at risk: what to do when free expression is under threat

Predictive AI is becoming more advanced, and big companies are already using it daily. For instance, UPS uses predictive AI to map out the most efficient routes for drivers. What does it all mean for you and your life? We talk about it with our guest:

  • John C.S. Loury, co-founder and president of Cause + Effect Strategy

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Karin Deutsch Karlekar of PEN America. The organization's Writers at Risk programs advocate for journalists, advocates, and academics who face threats around the world. A recent crackdown on free speech has affected American writers and their work. We discuss the state of free speech and what organizations like PEN America are doing to help protect it. In studio:

  • Karin Deutsch Karlekar, Ph.D., director of Writers at Risk at PEN America

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.