12:00: The rise of predictive AI and its effects on your life

1:00: Writers at risk: what to do when free expression is under threat

Predictive AI is becoming more advanced, and big companies are already using it daily. For instance, UPS uses predictive AI to map out the most efficient routes for drivers. What does it all mean for you and your life? We talk about it with our guest:



John C.S. Loury, co-founder and president of Cause + Effect Strategy

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Karin Deutsch Karlekar of PEN America. The organization's Writers at Risk programs advocate for journalists, advocates, and academics who face threats around the world. A recent crackdown on free speech has affected American writers and their work. We discuss the state of free speech and what organizations like PEN America are doing to help protect it. In studio:



Karin Deutsch Karlekar, Ph.D., director of Writers at Risk at PEN America

