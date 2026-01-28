Morelle among federal lawmakers calling for impeachment of Noem

Rep. Joe Morelle has signed on to a House of Representatives resolution calling for the impeachment of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The resolution calls for her impeachment on "high crimes and misdemeanors," including categories such as obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and using her position to circumvent the federal contracting process to steer federal money to her friends' business .

Morelle, D-Irondequoit, issued the following statement:

“The U.S. House of Representatives should move immediately to the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — before more innocent lives are destroyed by her cruelty.

“The Trump Administration’s aggressive deployment of ICE and Border Patrol agents has led to the needless deaths of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and underscores the urgent need for accountability, oversight, and a fundamental shift in priorities. No one — not ICE agents and certainly not Secretary Noem — should be above the law, and the Secretary must be held responsible for the atrocities committed by her department.

“Taxpayer dollars should be used to protect our communities, not be used to fuel violence and fear in our streets. I voted ‘NO’ on a funding measure for DHS, and I will continue to do so until meaningful change and respect for the rule of law are restored. We can never give up on the fight to ensure safety, freedom, and justice for all.”