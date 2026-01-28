© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greece police say a father and his son died in a murder-suicide

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:43 PM EST

The Greece Police Department has released the cause and manner of death of a father and his 4-year-old son found Monday in their Squareview Lane home.

The department said preliminary findings from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office indicate they died by murder-suicide involving a firearm. The department said the incident “remains isolated” and there is no threat to public safety.

Greece police said they are not releasing the names of the deceased due to the involvement of a young child and the “profound impact on surviving family members.”

“The investigation remains ongoing to ensure all facts are fully documented,” said a news release from the department. “Any additional information will be released at an appropriate time, consistent with investigative integrity and respect for the family.”
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule