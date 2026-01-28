Greece police say a father and his son died in a murder-suicide

The Greece Police Department has released the cause and manner of death of a father and his 4-year-old son found Monday in their Squareview Lane home.

The department said preliminary findings from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office indicate they died by murder-suicide involving a firearm. The department said the incident “remains isolated” and there is no threat to public safety.

Greece police said they are not releasing the names of the deceased due to the involvement of a young child and the “profound impact on surviving family members.”

“The investigation remains ongoing to ensure all facts are fully documented,” said a news release from the department. “Any additional information will be released at an appropriate time, consistent with investigative integrity and respect for the family.”