© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How could free genetic testing change medicine?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
A Centers for Disease Control scientist extracts viral RNA from samples of poliovirus genetic material for molecular testing.
James Gathany
/
Centers for Disease Control
A Centers for Disease Control scientist extracts viral RNA from samples of poliovirus genetic material for molecular testing.

12:00: How Gen Z women are shaping U.S. politics

1:00: How could free genetic testing change medicine?

Gen Z women are the most liberal group in America. That's according to the nonprofit newsroom, The 19th. Polls show young women are fueling the Democratic advantage in the U.S. It played out in real time during last week's elections. In recent episodes of this program, we've discussed how an increasing number of young men are moving to the political right. This hour, we discuss why young women are moving to the political left and how they helped fuel recent Democratic victories. In studio:

  • Cassandra Bocanegra, senior manager of organizing and strategy for the New York Immigration Coalition
  • Nicole Hushla Re, longtime political consultant with an expertise in training women for public office, who is currently serving as a chief of staff in the New York State Legislature
  • Nia Robinson, member of Gen Z

Then in our second hour, if you could find out that you are predisposed to certain health conditions — like cancer or heart disease — would you want to know? As reported by WXXI's Racquel Stephen, a new program at Rochester Regional Health offers no-cost genetic testing for people 18 and older. Our guests this hour discuss how it works and what it could mean for the future of personalized care in medicine. Our guests:

  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter at WXXI News
  • Heather Bacchetta, MBA, ACRP-CP, director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health
  • Prad Phatak, M.D., medical director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health and principal investigator for GenoWell
  • Roberto Vargas, M.D.,  executive medical director of pathology and laboratory medicine for Rochester Regional Health and co-principal investigator for GenoWell

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.