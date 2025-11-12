12:00: How Gen Z women are shaping U.S. politics

1:00: How could free genetic testing change medicine?

Gen Z women are the most liberal group in America. That's according to the nonprofit newsroom, The 19th. Polls show young women are fueling the Democratic advantage in the U.S. It played out in real time during last week's elections. In recent episodes of this program, we've discussed how an increasing number of young men are moving to the political right. This hour, we discuss why young women are moving to the political left and how they helped fuel recent Democratic victories. In studio:



Cassandra Bocanegra, senior manager of organizing and strategy for the New York Immigration Coalition

Nicole Hushla Re, longtime political consultant with an expertise in training women for public office, who is currently serving as a chief of staff in the New York State Legislature

Nia Robinson, member of Gen Z

Then in our second hour, if you could find out that you are predisposed to certain health conditions — like cancer or heart disease — would you want to know? As reported by WXXI's Racquel Stephen, a new program at Rochester Regional Health offers no-cost genetic testing for people 18 and older. Our guests this hour discuss how it works and what it could mean for the future of personalized care in medicine. Our guests:



Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter at WXXI News

Heather Bacchetta, MBA, ACRP-CP, director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health

Prad Phatak, M.D., medical director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health and principal investigator for GenoWell

Roberto Vargas, M.D., executive medical director of pathology and laboratory medicine for Rochester Regional Health and co-principal investigator for GenoWell

