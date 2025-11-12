How could free genetic testing change medicine?
Heather Bacchetta and Prad Phatak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 12, 2025
If you could find out that you are predisposed to certain health conditions — like cancer or heart disease — would you want to know?
As reported by WXXI's Racquel Stephen, a new program at Rochester Regional Health offers no-cost genetic testing for people 18 and older.
Our guests this hour discuss how it works and what it could mean for the future of personalized care in medicine. Our guests:
- Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter at WXXI News
- Heather Bacchetta, MBA, ACRP-CP, director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health
- Prad Phatak, M.D., medical director of precision medicine for Rochester Regional Health and principal investigator for GenoWell