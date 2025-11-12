© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
How could free genetic testing change medicine?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:02 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a grey blazer with a pink shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a navy blazer and light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
1 of 2  — Heather Bacchetta and Prad Phatak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Heather Bacchetta and Prad Phatak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 12, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short hair wearing dangling earrings and a red top with puffed sleeves
2 of 2  — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
WXXI News
WXXI News

If you could find out that you are predisposed to certain health conditions — like cancer or heart disease — would you want to know?

As reported by WXXI's Racquel Stephen, a new program at Rochester Regional Health offers no-cost genetic testing for people 18 and older.

Our guests this hour discuss how it works and what it could mean for the future of personalized care in medicine. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
