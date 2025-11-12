© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
How Gen Z women are shaping U.S. politics

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a peach cardigan over a patterned white shirt; a woman at center has long dark braids and is wearing a grey shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Nicole Hushla Re and Nia Robinson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 12, 2025
WXXI News

Gen Z women are the most liberal group in America.

That's according to the nonprofit newsroom, The 19th. Polls show young women are fueling the Democratic advantage in the U.S. It played out in real time during last week's elections.

In recent episodes of this program, we've discussed how an increasing number of young men are moving to the political right. This hour, we discuss why young women are moving to the political left and how they helped fuel recent Democratic victories.

In studio:

  • Nicole Hushla Re, political consultant and chief of staff in the New York State Legislature
  • Nia Robinson, district office manager in the New York State Legislature

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
