How Gen Z women are shaping U.S. politics

Gen Z women are the most liberal group in America.

That's according to the nonprofit newsroom, The 19th. Polls show young women are fueling the Democratic advantage in the U.S. It played out in real time during last week's elections.

In recent episodes of this program, we've discussed how an increasing number of young men are moving to the political right. This hour, we discuss why young women are moving to the political left and how they helped fuel recent Democratic victories.

