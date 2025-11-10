12:00: “I read online…”: doctors respond to medical myths

1:00: Nightlife without alcohol: Rochester welcomes new "third places"

A new survey finds that more than six in ten American physicians reported that their patients have been influenced by misinformation or disinformation in the past year. The problem is particularly acute in rural health care settings, according to the Physicians Foundation. The Rochester Academy of Medicine is launching a new series of public presentations called "Demystifying Misinformation." We talk to some of the people involved in crafting a program meant to provide clarity and understanding. In studio:



Daniel Taramasco, M.D., hospitalist with Rochester Regional Health

Laura Whitebell, Ph.D., associate professor of writing at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the number of American adults consuming alcohol fell recently to 54% — the lowest number Gallup has ever recorded since it began tracking alcohol consumption in 1939. Driving the shift away from alcohol is the 18-34 group. As a result, more restaurants and bars are offering alcohol-free drink options. And there are more "third places" that feature menus without alcohol. In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, arts reporter Patrick Hosken wrote about how third places are emerging in Rochester. We discuss the ongoing shift in the local scene with our guests:



Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Bob Hartman, co-owner of AltBar

Shelley Elkovich, founder and "Flavor Maven" of For Bitter For Worse

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is live streamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

