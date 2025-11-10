“I read online…”: doctors respond to medical myths

WXXI News

A new survey finds that more than six in ten American physicians reported that their patients have been influenced by misinformation or disinformation in the past year. The problem is particularly acute in rural health care settings, according to the Physicians Foundation.

The Rochester Academy of Medicine is launching a new series of public presentations called "Demystifying Misinformation." We talk to some of the people involved in crafting a program meant to provide clarity and understanding.

In studio:

