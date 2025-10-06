12:00 Medical professionals set the record straight on vaccines



President Trump recently said that children are getting 80 vaccines and the doses are strong enough for a horse. (None of that is true.) Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently implied that COVID vaccines are more dangerous than COVID. Our guests help us understand the latest in vaccines, safety, and efficacy.

Our guests:



Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine

Steven Schulz, M.D., pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health

Geoff Weinberg, M.D., pediatric infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine

Then in our second hour, NPR asks, "could the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman" be Tilly Norwood? Here's the catch: Norwood isn’t human; she is an artificial intelligence creation generated by a Dutch AI lab. Last week, the lab announced that their AI “actor” had received attention from multiple talent agents. They want their creation to become a household name, a mega-star. But some human performers are outraged, calling this story a threat to their livelihoods while asking who would want to watch AI avatars. Our guests discuss the future of acting.

Our guests:

Nicole Cyrille, actor, chair of the SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities Committee - Los Angeles, and vice chair of the SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities Committee

Reuben J. Tapp, Sr., artistic director of {theatre}+{nàfsi}, member of Bronze Collective, and local voiceover artist with VisionPoint Media

J. Simmons, actor/director, educator/private acting coach, and fight choreographer

Robert Thompson, professor of popular culture and founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University

