Medical professionals set the record straight on vaccines

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a doctor giving a young girl a vaccine shot. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, that children ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.
President Trump recently said that children are getting 80 vaccines and the doses are strong enough for a horse. (None of that is true.) Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently implied that COVID vaccines are more dangerous than COVID. Our guests help us understand the latest in vaccines, safety, and efficacy.

Our guests:

  • Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine
  • Steven Schulz, M.D., pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health
  • Geoff Weinberg, M.D., pediatric infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine

Then in our second hour, NPR asks, "could the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman" be Tilly Norwood? Here's the catch: Norwood isn’t human; she is an artificial intelligence creation generated by a Dutch AI lab. Last week, the lab announced that their AI “actor” had received attention from multiple talent agents. They want their creation to become a household name, a mega-star. But some human performers are outraged, calling this story a threat to their livelihoods while asking who would want to watch AI avatars. Our guests discuss the future of acting.

Our guests:

  • Nicole Cyrille, actor, chair of the SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities Committee - Los Angeles, and vice chair of the SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities Committee
  • Reuben J. Tapp, Sr., artistic director of {theatre}+{nàfsi}, member of Bronze Collective, and local voiceover artist with VisionPoint Media
  • J. Simmons, actor/director, educator/private acting coach, and fight choreographer 
  • Robert Thompson, professor of popular culture and founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
