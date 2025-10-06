© 2025 WXXI News
Medical professionals set the record straight on vaccines

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
President Trump recently said that children are getting 80 vaccines and the doses are strong enough for a horse. (None of that is true.)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently implied that COVID vaccines are more dangerous than COVID.

Our guests help us understand the latest in vaccines, safety, and efficacy.

Our guests:

  • Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine
  • Steven Schulz, M.D., pediatrician with Rochester Regional Health
  • Geoff Weinberg, M.D., pediatric infectious disease specialist with UR Medicine

