New AI “actor” causes an uproar

WXXI News

NPR asks, "could the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman" be Tilly Norwood? Here's the catch: Norwood isn’t human; she is an artificial intelligence creation generated by a Dutch AI lab.

Last week, the lab announced that their AI “actor” had received attention from multiple talent agents. They want their creation to become a household name, a mega-star.

But some human performers are outraged, calling this story a threat to their livelihoods while asking who would want to watch AI avatars. Our guests discuss the future of acting.

Our guests:

