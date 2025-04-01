© 2025 WXXI News
Feds increase detentions amid calls for due process

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:29 AM EDT
H Assaf for freeimages.com

12:00: Feds increase detentions amid calls for due process

1:00: The latest in research and treatment for Parkinson's disease

The federal detention of foreign nationals who are studying on American campuses has increased, with some members of Congress and the Trump administration saying that they don't deserve due process. We sit down with Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Bar Association. We discuss the value of due process, the state of free speech, and more. In studio:

  • Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Bar Association

Then in our second hour, in recent weeks, some people with Parkinson's disease have gained access to a new treatment that uses technology to monitor signs of the disease. The FDA approved the treatment, called adaptive brain stimulation. According to the University of California San Francisco, the treatment uses an implanted device to continually monitor the brain for symptoms of Parkinson's and then delivers electric pulses to keep those symptoms in check. It's one among several recent advancements geared at helping patients. In New York, a new statewide patient registry supports research into finding a cure. This hour, our guests discuss the latest in Parkinson's disease research and treatment and how to best support patients and caregivers. In studio:

  • Yvonne Hylton, co-founder, director, and webmistress of the Rochester Parkinson Network
  • Ruth Schneider, M.D., associate professor on the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders and the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
