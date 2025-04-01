© 2025 WXXI News
Feds increase detentions amid calls for due process

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 1, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
The federal detention of foreign nationals who are studying on American campuses has increased, with some members of Congress and the Trump administration saying that they don't deserve due process.

We sit down with Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Bar Association. We discuss the value of due process, the state of free speech, and more.

In studio:

