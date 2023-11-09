Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 9, 2023

First hour: Rochester City School Board Commissioners-elect on their vision for the coming year

Second hour: Adam Frank, author of "The Little Book of Aliens"

The Rochester City School District has announced big changes in recent months, and now big changes are coming to the Rochester City School Board. On Tuesday night, the youngest candidate in the board’s history was elected as a commissioner. 19-year-old Isaiah Santiago will join the board in January, along with newly elected commissioner Jacqueline Griffin. Incumbents Beatriz LeBron and Amy Maloy were re-elected. This hour, we discuss a range of issues with the commissioners-elect, including school building closings, student mental health, the health of the board, and more. Our guests:



Beatriz LeBron, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner, and current board vice president

Amy Maloy, re-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner

Isaiah Santiago, newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioner

*Note: Jacqueline Griffin did not respond to an invitation to join this discussion.

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank says humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet. With new tools to explore the universe, Frank writes, “we’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.” Frank explores that subject in his new book, “The Little Book of Aliens.” He joins us this hour to discuss it. Our guest:

