© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans emphasized the need for city residents to feel hope about their future, during his State of the City address in April.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans emphasized the need for city residents to feel hope about their future, during his State of the City address in April.

First hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Second hour: A behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us in the studio. This hour, he addresses a range of issues, including public safety, youth interventions, housing, workforce development, the Guaranteed Basic Income program, and more. Our guests:

  • Malik Evans, mayor of Rochester

Then in our second hour, a behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom. In this previously-recorded special broadcast of Connections, Evan sat down with WXXI and CITY colleagues in front of a live audience to discuss their path to careers in journalism and how they do their work. They also address questions from audience members. Our guests:

  • Noelle Evans, education reporter
  • Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter
  • Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer
  • Racquel Stephen, health reporter
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack