Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

First hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Second hour: A behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us in the studio. This hour, he addresses a range of issues, including public safety, youth interventions, housing, workforce development, the Guaranteed Basic Income program, and more. Our guests:



Malik Evans, mayor of Rochester

Then in our second hour, a behind-the-scenes look at the WXXI newsroom. In this previously-recorded special broadcast of Connections, Evan sat down with WXXI and CITY colleagues in front of a live audience to discuss their path to careers in journalism and how they do their work. They also address questions from audience members. Our guests: