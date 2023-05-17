Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

First hour: How can the principles of Tibetan Buddhism help practitioners deal with stress and anxiety?

Second hour: Previewing the 2023 Rochester Cocktail Revival

How can the principles of Tibetan Buddhism help those who practice deal with stress and anxiety and find inner resilience? This hour, we explore the Tibetan practice of Chöd. “Chöd” means “to cut off” or “slay;” the spiritual practice asks the participant to tap into the power of fear and to test their understanding of emptiness. How can this apply to modern life? We discuss it with our guests:



Deborah King, Ph.D., professor emerita in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center; retired clinical psychologist; and a member of Dharma Refuge, a local Buddhist sangha

Sue Kochan, artist, author, public speaker, Buddhist teacher, and former CEO of a Rochester-based agency

Bishal Karna, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Religious Studies at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour – the Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. The event – now in its tenth year – is New York State’s only annual, weeklong festival of spirits. More than 20 local cocktail bars are participating. This hour, we preview the event, we discuss the state of the industry, and we have some fun talking about cocktails. Our guests: