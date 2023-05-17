© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Into the Haunted Ground book cover

First hour: How can the principles of Tibetan Buddhism help practitioners deal with stress and anxiety?

Second hour: Previewing the 2023 Rochester Cocktail Revival

How can the principles of Tibetan Buddhism help those who practice deal with stress and anxiety and find inner resilience? This hour, we explore the Tibetan practice of Chöd. “Chöd” means “to cut off” or “slay;” the spiritual practice asks the participant to tap into the power of fear and to test their understanding of emptiness. How can this apply to modern life? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Deborah King, Ph.D., professor emerita in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center; retired clinical psychologist; and a member of Dharma Refuge, a local Buddhist sangha
  • Sue Kochan, artist, author, public speaker, Buddhist teacher, and former CEO of a Rochester-based agency
  • Bishal Karna, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Religious Studies at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour – the Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. The event – now in its tenth year – is New York State’s only annual, weeklong festival of spirits. More than 20 local cocktail bars are participating. This hour, we preview the event, we discuss the state of the industry, and we have some fun talking about cocktails. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, associate producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival, and editor of CITY Magazine
  • Chuck Cerankosky, director of the Rochester Cocktail Revival; co-owner of Restaurant Good Luck, Cure, Lucky’s and Jackrabbit Club; and food and beverage director at Radio Social
  • Zack Mikida, co-owner of Bitter Honey and Ziggy’s
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack