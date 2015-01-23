© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NY State of Health and Captain America Team Up to Educate New Yorkers

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published January 23, 2015 at 1:29 PM EST
CapShield05.jpg

Captain America is coming to Rochester. As part of an outreach initiative with the state health department, experts are partnering with costumed heroes at Marketplace Mall.

Captain America - the superhero - may not be the guy most people associate with health insurance, but Sherry Tomasky of New York State of Health says he can still help their cause by catching the attention of people of all ages.

"They remember these from when they were kids and now their own children are enjoying a resurgence of these characters."

Captain America is just one of many masked heroes that have been spotted at shopping malls around the state. Thanks to a partnership with Marvel, Tomasky says they've been able to reach a whole new demographic. Even just being out in malls, she says, gives them access to many New Yorkers who have a lot of questions about affordable health care.

"We've done outreach in a lot of different types of venues since New York State of Health started but this is the first time that we've been on the ground in shopping malls. And the response has been tremendous."

State of Health "assistors" will be at Marketplace from 12:00pm - 6:00pm, and Captain America will be joining them from 12:00pm - 3:00pm.

The final deadline for open enrollment under the affordable care act is February 15th.

