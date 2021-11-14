-
How can trust be built between community members and local police? United Christian Leadership Ministry plans to explore that question as part of its…
The leader of the United Christian Leadership Ministry in Rochester is reacting to a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officers involved in the…
The Rev. Lewis Stewart said Thursday that the Rev. Jesse Jackson is considering coming to Rochester next week. Stewart spoke with the national civil…
Activists gathered outside of Rochester City Hall on Thursday morning, demanding that more be done to ensure justice is served for Daniel Prude, his…
The Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke Monday in support of this weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally -- but said the…