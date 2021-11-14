-
A former NASA astronaut with Rochester roots has been nominated by President Joe Biden to a top spot with the space agency.On Friday, Biden nominated…
-
Thursday was an exciting day at Optimax.The Ontario, Wayne County company built the lenses that are on board "Perseverance," the latest Mars rover to land…
-
Three veteran astronauts will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame this spring, joining the 99 others who hold the honor.The new inductees…
-
It has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and we discuss what it took for the U.S. to meet John F. Kennedy's goal. What kind of technology…
-
Humanity got its first glimpse of a black hole on Wednesday, and it looks like a flaming doughnut or a glowing eye. The picture was created with data…
-
Monday marked 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into its flight. All seven crew members, including a teacher, were killed.…
-
Harris Corporation has been awarded a nearly $196 million contract to help build a space-based telescope. The work involves the Wide Field Infrared Survey…
-
NASA says it's time to "touch the sun." In 2018, the agency will send a spacecraft close to the sun's surface. NASA says the mission could help us…
-
Early Monday morning, in the pre-dawn hours, a fiery meteor was seen streaking across the sky in the Midwest. No one was hurt and it was largely harmless,…