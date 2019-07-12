Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing
It has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and we discuss what it took for the U.S. to meet John F. Kennedy's goal. What kind of technology did we need to develop? And what did we learn from the mission?
Our guests share the legacy of the moon landing, and discuss the current state of the space program and research. We also preview a number of local events and exhibits commemorating the moon landing. In studio:
- Roger Dube, research professor emeritus at RIT
- Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics at RIT
- Steve Fentress, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Hillary Olson, CEO of the Rochester Museum and Science Center