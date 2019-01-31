© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the space shuttle Challenger disaster

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2019 at 2:42 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Monday marked 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into its flight. All seven crew members, including a teacher, were killed. It's a tragedy that shook many Americans and, according to some writers, ended the space age of innocence. 

We talk with representatives from the Challenger Learning Center about how space exploration -- and spaceflight tragedies -- have been taught and viewed over decades. In studio:

  • Peter Robson, mission commander for the Challenger Learning Center in Rochester
  • Andy Raab, mission commander for the Challenger Learning Center in Rochester

Tags

Arts & LifespaceNASA1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack