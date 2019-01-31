Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the space shuttle Challenger disaster
Monday marked 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into its flight. All seven crew members, including a teacher, were killed. It's a tragedy that shook many Americans and, according to some writers, ended the space age of innocence.
We talk with representatives from the Challenger Learning Center about how space exploration -- and spaceflight tragedies -- have been taught and viewed over decades. In studio:
- Peter Robson, mission commander for the Challenger Learning Center in Rochester
- Andy Raab, mission commander for the Challenger Learning Center in Rochester