Elon Musk says humans will land on Mars by 2026 and could eventually move there in large numbers. But science writer Shannon Stirone says that Mars is "a…
Scientists say they don’t know what to make of a pattern of fast radio bursts that’s coming from space every 16 days. While it’s known that the signal is…
Before he retired, Mel Yessenow was chairman of the psychology department at SUNY Geneseo. But back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Brighton man…
For decades, L3 Harris Technologies has been involved with NASA, including the development of the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which this year celebrates…
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced that the United States would commit to a lunar landing by 1970 before a special joint session of…
Fifty years ago this month an historic event proved that humans could land on the moon. Many hands played a role in making that mission a success,…
It has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and we discuss what it took for the U.S. to meet John F. Kennedy's goal. What kind of technology…
Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit is about to go back on public display after a Smithsonian effort to preserve it. The effort wasn't to make it pristine. Lunar dust still covers the boots.
Billionaire Richard Branson is partnering with a group of investors to take his space tourism company public. The stock market debut is expected later this year.
Landing a man on the moon captures the public's imagination. But in the decades after the Apollo program, robots have also generated public excitement about space exploration.