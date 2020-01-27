© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Former Rochester resident Pam Melroy to join Astronaut Hall of Fame

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published January 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST
Melroy_headshot.jpg
NASA
/
Pam Melroy.

Three veteran astronauts will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame this spring, joining the 99 others who hold the honor.

The new inductees include Bishop Kearney High School graduate Pam Melroy. 

During her career with NASA, the former Rochester resident completed three missions devoted to the construction of the International Space Station.  She is one of just two women to have commanded a space shuttle mission.

Melroy remembers watching the July 1969 lunar landing with her family and said her career was the fulfillment of a childhood dream inspired by the Apollo program.

"I think the key thing is that my parents always told me I could do anything that I wanted to," she recalled. "I think what they were thinking is, I could be a doctor or a lawyer or maybe get a Ph.D., but when I told them I wanted to be an astronaut, they completely supported that, and they always have."

The International Space Station is an orbiting space craft that functions as a science laboratory where crews of astronauts and cosmonauts spend time conducting experiments.

Melroy said it's a place where nations such as the U.S. and Russia can rise above their political differences.

"I do think that these types of scientific collaborations at least provide places that, when we have shared values, we can work together," she said. "It also means that there's always a place we can continue to talk to each other in case anything ever threatens to become really heated."

As for the future of space exploration, Melroy said she hopes there is one day evidence of life on Mars.  She said such a discovery would help humankind better understand human biology and Earth.

Melroy is excited about the advent of commercial space exploration.  She said it is critical in developing a technically literate workforce to support many sectors of the economy.

Melroy's induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame takes place on May 16 at the Kennedy Space Center.  The other inductees are veteran astronauts Michael E. Lopez-Alegria and Scott Kelly.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear Melroy talk about her career, the future of space exploration, and more.

Tags

Arts & LifeNASAU.S. Astronaut Hall of FamePam Melroy1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams