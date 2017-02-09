Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Near-Earth Objects and the future of NASA under the Trump administration
Early Monday morning, in the pre-dawn hours, a fiery meteor was seen streaking across the sky in the Midwest. No one was hurt and it was largely harmless, but it was so large that it could be seen as far away as Nebraska and New York. The sighting left many people asking where it came from.
NASA researchers study meteors and other Near-Earth Objects, as well as the possibility of these objects hitting the Earth and causing larger scale disasters. However, funding for this research may be in question under the Trump administration. We discuss all of this with our guests:
- Dr. Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics at RIT
- Dr. Ethan Siegel, professor of physics at Lewis and Clark College, and author of Beyond the Galaxy: how humanity looked beyond the Milky Way and discovered the entire Universe