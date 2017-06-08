Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: NASA's plan to "touch the sun"
NASA says it's time to "touch the sun." In 2018, the agency will send a spacecraft close to the sun's surface. NASA says the mission could help us understand some of the mysteries involving the star: why its atmosphere is hotter than its surface; what allows it to fling winds out at supersonic speeds; and more.
Our guests walk us through the details and explain what they mean for the future of space research and travel. In studio:
- Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics at RIT, and blogger for Forbes and One Universe at a Time
- Roger Dube, research professor and director of the Science Exploration Program at RIT