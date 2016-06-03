Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Strangest Star in the Galaxy
What's going on with the strangest star in the galaxy? Aliens! Okay, probably not, but let's be serious for a moment: if an alien Dyson Swarm exists, this is probably what it looks like to our technology.
We talk to Yale's Tabetha Boyajian, the scientist leading the team that discovered the star known in the scientific community as the WTF Star (Why the Flux, of course). So what is really surrounding this star, if not alien megastructures? Our guests:
- Tabetha Boyajian, astronomer and postdoc fellow at Yale
- Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics and astronomy at RIT