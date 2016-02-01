Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - A Possible Ninth Planet (No, Not Pluto!)
Wait, there's a ninth planet? A ninth planet that's not Pluto?
Apparently there is, according to researchers who say the evidence is mounting that a big, super-Earth sized planet is hanging out on the far corners of our solar system. So if it's real, how come no one has officially discovered it yet? How do they know it's there? What does this mean for our group of planets? Is Pluto going to sue over its status or what?
In our Monthly Science Roundtable, we explore the search for Planet Nine, and we talk all things space. Our guests:
- Brian Koberlein, RIT senior lecturer of physics
- Michael Richmond, RIT professor of physics and director of the RIT Observatory
- Kevin Cooke, a Ph.D. student in the astrophysical sciences and technology program at RIT