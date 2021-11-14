-
ConnectionsMonroe County's Republican Committee has a new leader. Bernie Iacovangelo has stepped in as acting chair, replacing Bill Napier. Napier held the position…
-
The Monroe County Republican Committee is getting new leadership. Bill Napier, who took over in the summer of 2019, says he has stepped aside but will…
-
Monroe County Republicans designated candidates for local elections this year and at the top of their ticket for countywide candidates is county…
-
At a rally Friday announcing the first Republican candidate for office in Monroe County this year -- Elena Cariola for Surrogate’s Court judge -- the…
-
ConnectionsNew Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello joins us in studio. He was immediately thrust into a political controversy when local GOP chairman Bill Reilich…
-
Sandra Doorley announces she will run for reelection of Monroe County District Attorney as a Republican.Doorley says she made the party switch for…