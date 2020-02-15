Monroe GOP meets to endorse candidates for 2020 elections

Monroe County Republicans designated candidates for local elections this year and at the top of their ticket for countywide candidates is county legislator Karla Boyce, who will run for county clerk. Boyce currently represents the 5th legislative district, which includes the towns of Rush, Mendon, and parts of Pittsford and Henrietta. She was first elected in 2011.

This past week, Boyce was part of a news conference to announce a bipartisan effort to repeal a newly enacted law that made intentionally annoying a police officer or first responder a misdemeanor. Boyce was the original Republican sponsor of that law, but said on Thursday she did not understand the implications of the law when she first backed it.

Former Democratic Congresswoman Jamie Romeo was appointed recently by Governor Andrew Cuomo to fill the county clerk’s position, a spot that became vacant when Adam Bello became county executive in January. But Romeo is expected to face a primary challenge from Jennifer Boutte, who is now Director of Development and Community Engagement for CDS Life Transitions.

Romeo will be in the county clerk’s spot through the remainder of the year and will have to run again in November if she wants to keep the job.

Also announced at the Monroe County GOP convention Saturday in Perinton was a candidate for the 25th congressional district seat, local attorney George Mitris. Democrat Joe Morelle now holds that spot, and he faces a June primary against Robin Wilt.

County GOP Chairman Bill Napier released a statement saying that, “To paraphrase W.C. Fields, reports of our party’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.” Napier says that more than 120 enthusiastic Republican committee members came to the convention to designate candidates that he said, “are all A-listers,” and Napier said “they share the values of the hardworking taxpayers of Monroe County.”

Here is the full list of GOP candidates endorsed by the Monroe County Republican committee.

MONROE COUNTYWIDE

Monroe County Clerk: Karla Boyce

Monroe County Surrogate Court Judge: Elena Cariola

Monroe County Court Judge: Derek Harnsberger

CONGRESS

25th Congressional District: George Mitris

27th Congressional District: Chris Jacobs

NEW YORK STATE LEGISLATURE

State Senator – 54th District: Pamela Helming

State Senator – 55th District: Christopher Missick

State Senator – 56th District: Mike Barry

State Senator – 59th District: Patrick Gallivan

State Senator – 61st District: Edward Rath

State Senator – 62nd District: Robert Ortt

State Assembly – 133rd District: Marjorie Byrnes

State Assembly – 134th District: Josh Jensen

State Assembly – 135th District: Mark Johns

State Assembly – 138th District: Peter Vazquez

State Assembly – 139th District: Stephen Hawley