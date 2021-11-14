election 2020

-
While election results won’t be official until absentee ballots are counted, one local Native American voter says that there is more than partisan…
-
ConnectionsWe hear from local candidates about the results of Tuesday night's races - at least what we know at this stage. Many local races have not been called; the…
-
Polls open at 282 sites across Monroe County on Tuesday, and Republican Monroe County Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said this is the beginning of a…
-
ConnectionsWe talk with the candidates for the 138th Assembly District. Democratic incumbent Harry Bronson and Republican Peter Vazquez are vying for the seat.…
-
ConnectionsWe welcome Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano. She's challenging incumbent Tom Reed in the 23rd District. This is a rematch of their 2018 contest,…
-
ConnectionsWe continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. This hour, we talk with candidates for the 135th Assembly District seat.…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed…
-
Four State Assembly districts locally have Democratic primaries, and while voters did head to the polls Tuesday, the winners in each of these races won’t…
-
June 23, the day set aside for primaries and special elections brought unique challenges for candidates, voters and election officials and their…
-
Democrats have elevated Joe Biden to a nearly insurmountable delegate lead in the nomination process. But supporters of Bernie Sanders argue that Biden…