Assembly primary recap: Clark leads big in 136, Meeks ahead in 137, Bronson up in 138

Four State Assembly districts locally have Democratic primaries, and while voters did head to the polls Tuesday, the winners in each of these races won’t be known until after June 30, when all the absentee ballots can be counted.

In the 138th Assembly District, the high-profile race between Incumbent Harry Bronson and challenger Alex Yudelson sees Bronson leading Yudelson 60%-39% after counting the votes made in person today and during early voting. The winner faces Republican and Conservative candidate Peter Vazquez in November’s general election. Bronson will also appear on the Working Families and Independence lines.

The district includes the towns of Chili and Henrietta, and parts of the city of Rochester.

--

137th Assembly District Democratic primary candidates (left to right) Ernest Flagler, Demond Meeks, Ann Lewis, and Silvano Orsi.

In the 137th Assembly District, four Democratic candidates are hoping to win the seat after longtime Democratic Assemblyperson David Gantt decided not to seek re-election.

Demond Meeks leads the race with 48% of the vote, followed by Ernest Flagler with 34%, Ann Lewis with 15%, and Silvano Orsi with 3%.

The totals are after counting the votes made in person today and during early voting. If, after absentee ballots are counted, Demond Meeks is declared the winner of the primary, he will be the presumptive winner of the 137th Assembly District seat as there are no other declared candidates for November’s general election.

The district includes the town of Gates, and the southwestern and northeastern parts of the city of Rochester.

--

136th Assembly District Democratic primary candidates (left to right) Sarah Clark, Justin Wilcox, and Nelson Lopatin.

The 136th Assembly District seat is currently vacant after Democrat Jamie Romeo was named Monroe County clerk.

Sarah Clark leads the race with 64% of the vote, followed by Justin Wilcox with 30%, and Nelson Lopatin with 6%. The totals are after counting the votes made in person today and during early voting.

Wilcox (Independence) and Clark (Working Families) have secured other party nominations and will run in November; Steven Becker is the Libertarian candidate.

The district includes the towns of Irondequoit and Brighton, along with the northwestern and eastern parts of the city of Rochester.

--

134th Assembly District Democratic primary candidates Carolyn Carrol (left) and Dylan Dailor (right).

The 134th Assembly District seat will be held by someone new after Republican Assemblyperson Peter Lawrence decided not to seek re-election.

The Democratic primary in this district is currently led by Carolyn Carrol over Dylan Dailor 81%-19%.

Dailor has already secured the Working Families endorsement for November’s general election; Josh Jensen has secured the Republican, Conservative, and Independence nominations; and Ericka Jones has the Green Party nomination.

The district includes the towns of Greece, Parma, and Ogden.