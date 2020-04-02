Connections: Discussing next steps for the Democratic Party

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
Democrats have elevated Joe Biden to a nearly insurmountable delegate lead in the nomination process. But supporters of Bernie Sanders argue that Biden has largely been in the background during the pandemic, and they want Sanders to keep pushing. Biden has said he sees no point in debating anymore, and his camp wants Sanders to exit the race. Meanwhile, some Democrats are publicly wondering if there's an opening for New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

We talk about next steps during an unprecedented modern crisis. Our guests:

