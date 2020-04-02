Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing next steps for the Democratic Party
Democrats have elevated Joe Biden to a nearly insurmountable delegate lead in the nomination process. But supporters of Bernie Sanders argue that Biden has largely been in the background during the pandemic, and they want Sanders to keep pushing. Biden has said he sees no point in debating anymore, and his camp wants Sanders to exit the race. Meanwhile, some Democrats are publicly wondering if there's an opening for New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
We talk about next steps during an unprecedented modern crisis. Our guests:
- Chris Amato, member of Rochester Democratic Socialists of America
- Konnie Collins, administrator for the Rochester for Bernie Sanders Facebook page
- Jay Levin, Democratic organizer and volunteer