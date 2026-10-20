Is Rochester's hot housing market starting to cool?

It's a buyer's market! According to Realtor.com, the U.S. housing market currently stands in favor of buyers.

The platform still lists Rochester as a seller's market, but as one that's losing momentum. Homes that would previously sell in days are now staying on the market for weeks or even a month at a time.

What has changed? Are high interest rates affecting purchasing power? What should both buyers and sellers in the Rochester region know as we head into late fall and winter?

We're joined by local real estate agents who break it all down.

In studio:



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.