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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Is Rochester's hot housing market starting to cool?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
The latest quarterly numbers from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors show continued strong demand among home buyers, but not enough houses to meet that demand.
Andy Dean Photography
/
stock.adobe.com
The latest quarterly numbers from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors show continued strong demand among home buyers, but not enough houses to meet that demand.

It's a buyer's market! According to Realtor.com, the U.S. housing market currently stands in favor of buyers.

The platform still lists Rochester as a seller's market, but as one that's losing momentum. Homes that would previously sell in days are now staying on the market for weeks or even a month at a time.

What has changed? Are high interest rates affecting purchasing power? What should both buyers and sellers in the Rochester region know as we head into late fall and winter?

We're joined by local real estate agents who break it all down.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams