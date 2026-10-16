Alissa Ellman, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District

WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we talk with Alissa Ellman, the Democrat running for New York's 24th Congressional District seat. She discusses her platform and her take on issues affecting the district.

Her opponent, Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney, did not respond to the invitation to participate.

In studio:

Alissa Ellman (D, WF), candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District



*Note: Ellman appears in the second segment of the YouTube video below.