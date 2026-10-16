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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Alissa Ellman, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a smiling woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing a dark green cardigan over a purple blouse; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a black button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Alissa Ellman with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 16, 2026.
WXXI News

This election season, “Connections” brings you long form conversations with candidates. It’s your chance to hear directly from them about their priorities for office while asking your questions.

In this segment, we talk with Alissa Ellman, the Democrat running for New York's 24th Congressional District seat. She discusses her platform and her take on issues affecting the district.

Her opponent, Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney, did not respond to the invitation to participate.

In studio:

  • Alissa Ellman (D, WF), candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District

*Note: Ellman appears in the second segment of the YouTube video below.

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"Connections with Evan Dawson" Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams