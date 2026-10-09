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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: How new tech and treatments are helping breast cancer patients survive and thrive

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a female doctor talking to a patient who is there to get a mammogram.
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Adobe Stock

"It's not a death sentence like in years past." That's according to a local woman living with metastatic breast cancer. She's sharing her story with the hope of helping others thrive as they navigate a diagnosis. Advancements in screening and treatment for breast cancer have improved outcomes for patients, and as the technology continues to evolve, one question has become of particular focus: Can AI help save lives? This hour, we sit down with experts in breast cancer care who explain how technology can help people survive and live longer. We also hear from advocates about community resources and proposed state legislation that they say could be instrumental in supporting patients navigating the disease. In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Beginning October 5, "Connections" will air live for one hour at noon each weekday, down from its previous two-hour format. The change gives the "Connections" team more time for original reporting, live events, and reaching audiences in new ways, including a weekly Sunday presentation on WXXI-TV. For listeners on WXXI-FM 105.9, WEOS-FM 88.5/90.3 (Geneva), and streaming on WXXINews.org, the show will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Peabody Award-winning "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley. Click here to learn more.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams