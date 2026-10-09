Coming up: How new tech and treatments are helping breast cancer patients survive and thrive

"It's not a death sentence like in years past." That's according to a local woman living with metastatic breast cancer. She's sharing her story with the hope of helping others thrive as they navigate a diagnosis. Advancements in screening and treatment for breast cancer have improved outcomes for patients, and as the technology continues to evolve, one question has become of particular focus: Can AI help save lives? This hour, we sit down with experts in breast cancer care who explain how technology can help people survive and live longer. We also hear from advocates about community resources and proposed state legislation that they say could be instrumental in supporting patients navigating the disease. In studio:



Karen Hill, metastatic breast cancer thriver

Avice O'Connell, M.D., local radiologist

Ruth O'Regan, M.D., executive vice dean and chief academic officer at the University of Rochester, and breast cancer oncologist at the Wilmot Cancer Institute

Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Beginning October 5, "Connections" will air live for one hour at noon each weekday, down from its previous two-hour format. The change gives the "Connections" team more time for original reporting, live events, and reaching audiences in new ways, including a weekly Sunday presentation on WXXI-TV. For listeners on WXXI-FM 105.9, WEOS-FM 88.5/90.3 (Geneva), and streaming on WXXINews.org, the show will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Peabody Award-winning "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley. Click here to learn more.