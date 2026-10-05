An astrobiologist doubts AI’s capacity to think
Adam Frank has spent his career examining the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe. Now he turns his gaze to the question of just how intelligent AI can be.
Frank thinks most of the conversation about AI is misguided, and that it should be thought of as a software product before anything else.
This hour, we examine his fresh insight into what has become a heated public conversation.
In studio:
- Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester