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Connections
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"Connections with Evan Dawson"

DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing glasses, a dark blue button-down shirt and lighter blue tie under a black suit coat, khakis, dark socks, and brown shoes; a man back left has short black hair and a black mustache and beard and is wearing a red polo shirt; a woman back center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a red graphic t-shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a purple and white checked button-down shirt, jeans, and white and red sneakers
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
(foreground) Gregory Lebens-Higgins, (background) Edwin Rodriguez, and Hannah Wlasowicz with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 2, 2026
WXXI News

According to an NBC News poll, 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 hold a negative view of capitalism. Meanwhile, a growing number of political candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have had success. They’re led by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.

So what does DSA stand for, exactly? Our guests explain.

In studio:

  • Gregory Lebens-Higgins, co-chair of ROC DSA
  • Hannah Wlasowicz, co-chair of ROC DSA
  • Edwin Rodriguez, external organizer for ROC DSA

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack