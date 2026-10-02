DSA gains influence: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America
According to an NBC News poll, 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 hold a negative view of capitalism. Meanwhile, a growing number of political candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have had success. They’re led by New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.
So what does DSA stand for, exactly? Our guests explain.
In studio:
- Gregory Lebens-Higgins, co-chair of ROC DSA
- Hannah Wlasowicz, co-chair of ROC DSA
- Edwin Rodriguez, external organizer for ROC DSA