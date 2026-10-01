National debt, bond market chaos, and the stickiness of food prices
The U.S. national debt recently crossed the $40 trillion mark. The bond market is experiencing turbulence. Meanwhile, many of the prices that consumers pay have remained high, including at the grocery store.
What can we learn from all this?
We compare some grocery bills and dig into the debt, the bond market, and interest rates with economist Eric Morris.
Our guests:
- Eric Morris, Ed.D., portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC
- Ellie Rosenfeld, Monroe County resident and home cook