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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

National debt, bond market chaos, and the stickiness of food prices

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
A smiling bald man wearing a white button-down shirt, red striped tie, and a blue suit coat
Provided
Eric Morris, Ed.D.
WXXI News

The U.S. national debt recently crossed the $40 trillion mark. The bond market is experiencing turbulence. Meanwhile, many of the prices that consumers pay have remained high, including at the grocery store.

What can we learn from all this?

We compare some grocery bills and dig into the debt, the bond market, and interest rates with economist Eric Morris.

Our guests:

  • Eric Morris, Ed.D., portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC
  • Ellie Rosenfeld, Monroe County resident and home cook

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack