Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech

WXXI News

Our guest is the man who coined the phrase “net neutrality,” and was invited to work in the Biden White House because of his scholarship on the tech sector.

Tim Wu's new book is about how our lives are dominated by tech — but, really, just a handful of tech platforms that have most of the power. They dominate our attention. Wu says they work as wealth extractors, seizing not just money, but our data.

So, what can — or should — be done? We discuss the future of big tech in America.

In studio:

*Note: Wu is delivering the 2026 Walter Harding Lecture at SUNY Geneseo on September 30. For more information, click here.