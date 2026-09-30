© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Two smiling men sitting at a table in a radio talk studio: the man back left has short dark hair and a dark mustache and is wearing a white button-down shirt under a burgundy suit; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans, blue socks, and white and red sneakers. He is holding a book titled "The Age of Extraction."
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Tim Wu with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 30, 2026
WXXI News

Our guest is the man who coined the phrase “net neutrality,” and was invited to work in the Biden White House because of his scholarship on the tech sector.

Tim Wu's new book is about how our lives are dominated by tech — but, really, just a handful of tech platforms that have most of the power. They dominate our attention. Wu says they work as wealth extractors, seizing not just money, but our data.

So, what can — or should — be done? We discuss the future of big tech in America.

In studio:

*Note: Wu is delivering the 2026 Walter Harding Lecture at SUNY Geneseo on September 30. For more information, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams