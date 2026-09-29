Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time
How can we make Rochester's streets safer?
The team at Reconnect Rochester has spent the summer working on street safety projects, and this hour, we hear about the updates. We discuss why street murals and other features help slow down traffic and create more pedestrian-friendly environments.
We also explore a question: If you drive, how would your week change if you gave it up? We preview the National Week without Driving.
In studio:
- Lourdes Sharp, program manager at Reconnect Rochester
- Chaz Goodman, marketing manager at Reconnect Rochester
- Nikia Speed, project champion for the Complete Streets Makeover in the 19th Ward
- Josie McClary, board member for Reconnect Rochester and resident of the city of Rochester
*Note: To watch Reconnect Rochester's 2026 Downtown SmART Streets video, click here.