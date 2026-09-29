Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time

WXXI News

How can we make Rochester's streets safer?

The team at Reconnect Rochester has spent the summer working on street safety projects, and this hour, we hear about the updates. We discuss why street murals and other features help slow down traffic and create more pedestrian-friendly environments.

We also explore a question: If you drive, how would your week change if you gave it up? We preview the National Week without Driving.

In studio:

*Note: To watch Reconnect Rochester's 2026 Downtown SmART Streets video, click here.