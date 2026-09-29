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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has long black braids and is wearing white pants, black shoes, and a black graphic t-shirt with white text that reads "STREETS ARE FOR PEOPLE;" a woman front center has her dark hair tied back and is wearing sunglasses, a blue and white collared button-down shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers; a man back left is bald and is wearing a green graphic t-shirt; a woman back center has short black hair and is wearing a blue top; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans, and brown sneakers
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Josie McClary, Lourdes Sharp, (background) Chaz Goodman, and Nikia Speed with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 29, 2026
WXXI News

How can we make Rochester's streets safer?

The team at Reconnect Rochester has spent the summer working on street safety projects, and this hour, we hear about the updates. We discuss why street murals and other features help slow down traffic and create more pedestrian-friendly environments.

We also explore a question: If you drive, how would your week change if you gave it up? We preview the National Week without Driving.

In studio:

*Note: To watch Reconnect Rochester's 2026 Downtown SmART Streets video, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams