On the road in search of democracy

WXXI News

Where is democracy backsliding? It’s a question we discuss with democratization policy expert Valery Perry.

She helps us understand the significance of the recent German state elections, as well as concerns about the Trump administration intervening in or suspending upcoming elections.

She also talks about her travels on Route 66 and what she observed about democracy in America along the way.

In studio:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

To watch Valery's Route 66 video, click here.