What can we learn from Dolly Parton?
1 of 2 — Hannah Davis and Hannah Maier with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Hannah Davis and Hannah Maier with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 28, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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Matt Present
Provided
This hour, we remember Dolly Parton. The music superstar, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist died Tuesday.
Parton was beloved by many — perhaps almost universally so.
How was she able to transcend the division and polarization of today's society? We discuss her life and legacy, and the lessons we can learn.
Our guests:
- Hannah Davis, Dolly Parton fan and founding director of Flower City Folk
- Hannah Maier, music director of The Route and lead singer and guitarist of the country band, Candy
- Matt Present, M.D., founder emeritus of the Rochester chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and assistant professor of pediatrics at UR Medicine