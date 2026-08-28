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Connections
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Connections

What can we learn from Dolly Parton?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing eyeglasses and a white long-sleeved shirt; a woman at center has long blonde hair and is wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a black button-down shirt with red fringe across the chest and on the sleeves; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a black button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Hannah Davis and Hannah Maier with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Hannah Davis and Hannah Maier with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 28, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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Matt Present
Provided
WXXI News

This hour, we remember Dolly Parton. The music superstar, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist died Tuesday.

Parton was beloved by many — perhaps almost universally so.

How was she able to transcend the division and polarization of today's society? We discuss her life and legacy, and the lessons we can learn.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams