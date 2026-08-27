What's working ... and what isn't? Examining models for treating substance abuse
Last year, nearly 45 million Americans were diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. That’s according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
When it comes to treating addiction, what's working? And what isn't?
We talk to the team at ROCovery about local peer support, and we hear from a former Biden administration official about the recovery landscape in New York.
In studio:
- Kara Izzo, peer support program manager for ROCovery
- Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery
- Rob Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors