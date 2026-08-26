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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Pacing our lives to avoid burnout

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long brown hair is wearing a bright blue sweater and standing with her arms crossed.
Ben Krantz
/
Provided
Author Elizabeth Svoboda
WXXI News

Many people feel like they can never complete their to-do lists, and yet they spend hours each week scrolling social media.

We are struggling with how to balance all the work we need to do without burning out. In general, we are not pacing ourselves well.

A new book takes a look at the scientific evidence behind the way we structure our days, while offering ideas for how to find better balance. We talk to critically acclaimed science writer Elizabeth Svoboda about "The Art of Pacing."

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams