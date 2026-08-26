Pacing our lives to avoid burnout

WXXI News

Many people feel like they can never complete their to-do lists, and yet they spend hours each week scrolling social media.

We are struggling with how to balance all the work we need to do without burning out. In general, we are not pacing ourselves well.

A new book takes a look at the scientific evidence behind the way we structure our days, while offering ideas for how to find better balance. We talk to critically acclaimed science writer Elizabeth Svoboda about "The Art of Pacing."

Our guest:

